Ronald A. "Ron" Hall
of Tewksbury; 71
Ronald A. "Ron" Hall, formerly of Peabody died Aug. 7, at age 71. Father of Melissa D. Hall of Wilmington, Jennifer M. Hall of Tewksbury; grandfather of Ayden and Jaxon; brother of Gary Hudson and his wife Maureen of Peabody, Sally (Hudson) Fee of Rochester, NY, and the late Donna Elaine Hall; former husband of Lillian (Robbins) Hall of Tewksbury and Barbara Louise (Cross) (Hartford) Hall, who died on August 8, 2014; several cousins, and many dear friends.
HALL - Memorial Visiting Hours are Sunday, August 18, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. A Prayer Service will follow at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the ., 260 Cochituate Rd., Ste. 200, Framingham, MA 01701, or . for complete obituary see: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2019