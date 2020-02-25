Lowell Sun Obituaries
Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
978-459-9315
Ronald A. Potvin

Ronald A. Potvin Obituary
Loving Husband, Father

and Grandfather

LOWELL

Ronald "LT" Arthur Potvin age 70, a lifelong resident of Lowell passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He was the loving husband of Patricia J. (Desmond) Potvin with whom he celebrated 46 yrs. of marriage this past September.

Ron was born in Lowell, MA on July 31, 1949 a son of the late Arthur L. Potvin and Beatrice F. (Geoffroy) Potvin. He was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1967 and also a graduate of The University of Lowell.

Prior to his retirement Ron had been a Police Officer for the City of Lowell for 38 yrs. serving over 25 of those yrs. as Lieutenant on the Department.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and had been the recepient of The National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Ron enjoyed fishing, was an avid car enthusiast and most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife Pat, he is survived by his daughter: Renae A. Cianciotto and her husband Tom and daughter Breanne. His siblings: Jeannine E. Thellen and her husband Donald of Lowell, Suzanne T. Croteau and her husband John of Lowell and Jeff J. Potvin and his wife Dawn of Dracut. Also survived by his nieces, nephews and his brothers and sisters in Blue.

Potvin

At Ron's request visiting hours were omitted and services were private. Donations in his memory may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to the care of the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket Street, Lowell. Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault Jr. (978-459-9315).



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 25, 2020
