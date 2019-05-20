|
of Groton GROTON Ronald D. Desrosiers, 56, of Groton, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Marcie (Hickey) Desrosiers with whom he shared 30 years of marriage.
He was born in Lowell on September 6, 1962 and was the son of Jeannette (Langlois) Desrosiers and the late Donald Desrosiers.
Ron was raised in Groton where he graduated from Groton-Dunstable high school in 1981. After graduation, Ron attended the University of Maine – Orono and Wentworth Institute of Technology, where he received degrees in Mechanical and Civil Engineering. He worked for several small and large engineering firms in the Boston area, before establishing his own successful transportation engineering business, MDM Transportation Consultants Inc. In his life outside of work, Ron loved spending time with his family at their summer home on Long Lake in Bridgton, Maine. He thoroughly enjoyed being anywhere outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and boating with family and friends. Ron loved to laugh and his humor was well known among those who were close to him.
In addition to his loving wife and his mother, Ron leaves his children Matthew and Cara Desrosiers both of Groton, his sister Rhonda Mullins and her husband Robert, his brother Rick Desrosiers and his wife Kristina, his brothers and sisters-in-law Thomas and Corinne Hickey, Richard and Ann Marie Baribeault, John and Karen Rachal, Robert Hickey, William and Nicole Hickey, William and Moira Malavich, and Christine Ahearn. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Sadly, he was predeceased by his son Brian Thomas Desrosiers who passed away in 2018, his father Donald Desrosiers, brother-in-law Lawrence Hickey, and his mother and father-in-law Thomas and Ann Hickey. Desrosiers Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 pm, at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 o'clock at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, 107 North Main St., WESTFORD. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. Donations may be made in Ron's name to Mass. General Hospital Development Office, Attn: Carrie Powers, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or giving.massgeneral.org/donate to support thoracic cancer research or to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or caredimensions.org. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 20, 2019