Mr. Ronald D. Silva, 71, of New Boston, NH passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center.
The son of the late George and Anna (Ball) Silva he was born in Methuen, and had been an area resident all his life. He served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war. Mr. Silva was a journeyman gas fitter and owned his own company as a heating contractor. He was a member and two time past commander of the VFW post 8349 in Methuen, and a member of the American Legion post 98 in Merrimack, NH. Mr. Silva also belonged to Church Alive in Portsmouth, NH, the American Pool players Association, and was an avid bowler having achieved a perfect 300 game. He loved to spend time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife Joyce Arivella of New Boston, NH, two daughters: Samantha Silva of Aurburn, NH, Cecile "Cece" Cushing-Anderson and her husband Joseph Anderson of Raymond, NH, two sons: George Silva of N. Andover and Matthew Cushing of Raymond, NH. There are four grandchildren: Jacoby, Anthony, Matthew, and Maegan. Two sisters: Darlene and her husband Wayne Griffin of Dracut, Nancy Riel of Punto Gorda, Fl and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday August 13th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut, MA. Funeral Services will be held at the New Hampshire Veteran Cemetery in Boscawen, NH on Friday at 10:30 am. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Ronald D. Silva