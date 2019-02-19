Ronald D. "Herman" Sullivan

a life-long resident of Wilmington



Ronald D. "Herman" Sullivan, age 71, a life-long resident of Wilmington passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2019. Ron was the beloved husband of 52 years to Claire L. (Gagnon) Sullivan, devoted father of Ronald D. Sullivan, Jr. & his wife Sherry of Derry, NH, Robert Sullivan & his partner Christine Brady of Lowell, Christopher Sullivan & his wife Ronda of Derry, NH, Richard Sullivan & his partner Mary Hunt of Raymond, NH and the late Maureen Sullivan. Loving "Papa" of Jewell, Jade, Daniel, Nicholas and Caleb, cherished son of the late Daniel and Dorothy Sullivan, dear brother of Arthur Sullivan & wife Janice of Hudson, NH, Robert Sullivan & wife Deborah of Bedford, David Sullivan of Wilmington, Joseph Sullivan of Tewksbury, Dorothy Storer & husband Dwight of Wilmington, the late Jeannette Williamson, Daniel, Michael and Freddie Sullivan. Ron is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



SULLIVAN - Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Friday, February 22nd, at 11:00 am. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 21st from 4:00 - 8:00 pm.



Memorial donations in Ronald's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.nicholsfuneral.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary