Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Bomengen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Bomengen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald E. Bomengen Obituary
NORTH CHELMSFORD

Ronald E. Bomengen, age 70, a longtime Chelmsford resident, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend, passed away suddenly in his home Friday, December 13, 2019. He was the beloved partner of Virginia (Payette) Sutherland for 35 years. He was born in Waltham, MA, on April 3, 1949, and was a son of the late Earl and Barbara (Page) Bomengen. Ronald lived in Chelmsford most of his life, graduating from Chelmsford High School with the Class of 1967. As a young man, he worked for Raytheon before entering the construction industry at J & C Homes, and then later worked independently as a master carpenter which became his life long career. In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed fishing, building and racing his red Ford Mustang with his son, wood carving and building furniture. He also played golf and was a regular cyclist on the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail. Most of all, Ronald cherished the time he spent with his family. In addition to his partner Virginia, he leaves his children; Ronald Bomengen and his wife Kristen of Cromwell, CT, Katie Enright and her husband Gabe of Nashua, NH, and Rebecca Pfeifer and her husband Eric of Merrimack, NH, his grandchildren; Cody and Emma Pfeifer, Evan and Sean Bomengen, and Hannah Enright, his former spouse Nancy (Benoit) Bomengen of Groton, his sisters; Joan Neville and her husband Ernest of Chelmsford, Carol Scanlon and her husband Mark of Hudson, NH, and Diane Shelley and her husband Rick of Tyngsborough, and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours

Will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 - 6:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His funeral service and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit BLAKECHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on FACEBOOK.



View the online memorial for Ronald E. Bomengen
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -