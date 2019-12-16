|
NORTH CHELMSFORD
Ronald E. Bomengen, age 70, a longtime Chelmsford resident, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend, passed away suddenly in his home Friday, December 13, 2019. He was the beloved partner of Virginia (Payette) Sutherland for 35 years. He was born in Waltham, MA, on April 3, 1949, and was a son of the late Earl and Barbara (Page) Bomengen. Ronald lived in Chelmsford most of his life, graduating from Chelmsford High School with the Class of 1967. As a young man, he worked for Raytheon before entering the construction industry at J & C Homes, and then later worked independently as a master carpenter which became his life long career. In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed fishing, building and racing his red Ford Mustang with his son, wood carving and building furniture. He also played golf and was a regular cyclist on the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail. Most of all, Ronald cherished the time he spent with his family. In addition to his partner Virginia, he leaves his children; Ronald Bomengen and his wife Kristen of Cromwell, CT, Katie Enright and her husband Gabe of Nashua, NH, and Rebecca Pfeifer and her husband Eric of Merrimack, NH, his grandchildren; Cody and Emma Pfeifer, Evan and Sean Bomengen, and Hannah Enright, his former spouse Nancy (Benoit) Bomengen of Groton, his sisters; Joan Neville and her husband Ernest of Chelmsford, Carol Scanlon and her husband Mark of Hudson, NH, and Diane Shelley and her husband Rick of Tyngsborough, and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours
Will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 - 6:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His funeral service and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit BLAKECHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on FACEBOOK.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 16, 2019