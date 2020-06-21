Tewksbury
Ronald Edward Ryals, born in Saugus, Ma on April 29, 1959.
The beloved husband of Shelley L. (Martin) Ryals, they were together for 26 years, of which they were married 14 years.
On June 19th he lost his two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer surrounded by his family.
During his fight, he was cared for by many healthcare providers and nurses at Lahey Hospital, as well as his sister-in-law Ginger Scott.
He was the son of Sarah M. (Peterson) Ryals and the late John Shelly Ryals Jr.
Ron grew up in Burlington and moved to Tewksbury at a young age. He graduated from Shawsheen Technical High School in 1977 with an associate degree in Chemistry.
He has worked at Charles River Labs in Wilmington MA, celebrating 43 years this past August.
Ron and his wife loved to go to his place in Palmyra, Maine, and camping all summer including many years of memories at the Fryeburg Fair.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son Eric M Ryals and his partner Jessica Allendorf; stepdaughter Rebecca L Khalil and her husband Amgad Khalil; as well as his two grandchildren, Shane and Selene; two sisters, Shelly Ryals-Joncas and her husband Roger Joncas and Karen Ryals-Reardon. Ron was the loved uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours with adherence to Covid-19 State Guidelines will be Tuesday, June 23, from 1-3 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, immediately followed by a graveside service at Tewksbury Cemetery. Kindly Omit Flowers. Donations in his memory to VNA of Middlesex East Visiting Nurse Hospice, Attn: Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805 are suggested. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.