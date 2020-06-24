First we would like to extend our deepest condolences to Auntie Denise, and the entire Belley family and extended family members. Uncle Ron was such a sweet, kind, gentle and generous man. What a sense of humour! We will never forget all the meals he bought us when we would go out and our trips up North to visit our Cousin Susie and all the fun we had at game night. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. Now its time that he soars in the Heavens with the Lord and all his family and friends that have gone on before him. God bless the Belley family. May you all find peace and some happiness in this sad time. We pray that you all stay healthy, stay safe and remember how much he LOVED YOU ALL! Thank you for allowing us the precious time we had with him before his passing. It meant the world to us. We cannot thank you enough for your kindness. We love you all. Luc & Kate

