Of Billerica, formerly of Tewksbury
BILLERICA – Ronald F. Viola, Age 63, beloved husband of James M. Crowley died Tuesday at the Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers surrounded by his family.
He was born in Somerville, January 18, 1956, loving son of Salvatore J. and Louise A. (Sabella) Viola of Tewksbury.
Besides his husband and parents, Ronald is survived by his sister, Denise Podzycki and her husband Stan of Tewksbury; his brothers, Jim Viola and his wife Judy of Tewksbury, John Viola and his wife Lorraine of Canton and Ed Viola and his wife Jeanette of Nashua, NH and many nieces and nephews.
Ron lived in Medford through his high school years, moved to Tewksbury with his family and finally to Billerica with his husband.
Summers in his early years would find him with his toes in the sand in either Wareham (with Nonnie & Buddy) or on the Vineyard (with Meme & Pepe). One of his favorite childhood stories was going with his siblings and cousins to the beach and having Pepe tear open a tomato right from his garden and stuff it into a chunk of bread for "lunch on the beach".
Ron was very proud of his Italian heritage which warranted several trips to Italy to connect with his roots. Traveling back with relatives & his father made it extra special.
Ron and Jim traveled extensively and enjoyed waking up in new places and experiencing cultures regardless of a language barrier. Ron was the planner and working for American Express Travel provided access to the world.
Family and friends will hold dear the many trinkets of ceramics, pottery, money origami and handmade cards he presented over the years. He would spend many hours creating the perfect card suited for the recipient.
Ron was a beautiful, kind and gentle man who thought the simplest special handmade gift was the most precious. A piece of coral from a special beach at the right moment was as precious as a diamond.
Everyone who engaged with Ron for more than a few moments would find out that he himself was precious.
He will be missed by everyone that his life touched – and especially by Jim.
A visitation will be held Sunday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 2-5 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial
contributions may be made to the Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org.
Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 13, 2019