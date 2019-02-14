Ronald Frechette, 67



ROCHESTER, NH - Ronald Frechette 67, of Kimball St. died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a period of failing health.



Born May 25, 1951 in Lowell, MA he was the son of the late Sylvio and Rita (Chandonnet) Frechette.



Ron has lived in Rochester for the past 20 years after moving from Berwick, ME. He began working at the Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard as a welder and later retired working as a Resource Manager. He enjoyed photography and spending time with his wife and, kids and other family and friends.



Members of his family include his wife of 47 years, Karen (Hewitt) Frechette of Rochester, his son, Mark Frechette and his wife Amy of Acton ME, his daughter, Michelle Frechette of Rochester, his brothers; Richard Frechette and his wife Claudette, Roger Frechette and his wife Carmen, Robert Frechette and his wife Anne and John Frechette and his wife Tracey, his sisters; Sister Jeanne Frechette, Denise Frechette and Gloria Daneau and her husband Dennis, many nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Thelma Frechette.



He is predeceased by his brother Leo Frechette.



FRECHETTE - Visitation will be held Thursday from 6-8 at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.



Funeral services will be held Friday at 11am in the chapel of the funeral home.



Private burial will be in the Spring.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2019