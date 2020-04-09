|
LOWELL
Ronald H. "Sunshine" Crowe, beloved husband to Roberta Ryder-Crowe of nearly 32 years, passed away on April 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Ronald was the beloved son of the late Robert and Madeline (Hayden) Crowe.
He was born February 17, 1950 in Lowell and was educated in the Lowell area. He was a member of the powerhouse 1967 undefeated Lowell High School football team and graduated with the class of 1967-68. He was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell and was a member of Long Meadow Golf Club, Pawtucket Social Club and was well known at the Whipple Cafe.
He was employed by REA Express and retired driver at United Parcel Service in Chelmsford for 36 years.
He was a devoted husband, father, step father and Papa to 9 grandchildren, whom he adored. His favorite past time was date night once a month with his wife, Robin, day trips together, trips to Foxwoods, bowling, summers at the beach, camping, golfing and attending his grandchildren's sporting events and recitals.
Along with his wife, Robin, he is survived by 3 sons, Stephen (Alex) Crowe of Groveland, Ryan (Melissa) Crowe of Danvers and Jason (Jen) Crowe also of Danvers; and a stepdaughter, Alycia M. Ryder of Lowell, whom he loved as his own.
His grandchildren include Amelia, Tessa and Isabelle of Groveland, Hayden and Parker of Danvers, Avery, Evan and Aiden, also of Danvers and Michael Ryder Bays of Lowell.
He is also survived by 1 brother, Robert (Christine) Crowe of Queechee, VT, 3 sisters, Deborah McDonnell of Methuen, Carol Ann Sager of Dracut and Maryjane and her husband, Joseph Barros of Dracut.
He is additionally survived by her mother-in-law, Mrs. Joanne P. Ryder of Lowell, his brothers-in-law and sisters in law including Lisa Ryder and her companion, Charles Griffin, his close friend and brother-in-law, Gary Ryder, Robert (Kim) Gouveia, Brian (Jane) Ryder, Jerelyn Brousseau, William (Joanne) Sullivan, Robert (Rosemary) Turgeon, Gerald (Trudy) Roane, John Ryder, James (Kerry) Hoey, Christopher Ryder and Eric (Serina) Ryder.
He was predeceased by his father in law, the late Charles W. Ryder and his brothers in law, the late Jerry McDonnell, the late Howie Sager and the late Paul Brousseau.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be made in his name to , 51 BLOSSOM STREET, BOSTON, MA 02114 OR TO ST JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, 501 ST JUDE PLACE, MEMPHIS, TN 38105. There are no calling hours. A private burial for immediate family will be held and also a memorial mass will be offered at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-452-6361 PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE AT ANYTIME.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 9, 2020