Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather
LOWELL
It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald Michael "Mickey" Helmar on May 28, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. Mickey was born in Boston, MA on August 19, 1945, a son of the late Vincent and Aphrodite "Jennie" (Stylos) Helmar. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy "Tilli" (Daly) Helmar for 23 years. Mickey attended Boston schools and was a graduate of Jamaica Plain High School. He then served his country in the Army National Guard. After 31 years of employment he retired as a Supervisor of Systems Services from the MBTA Railroad Operations Department. He was a parishioner of Holy Family Parish, St. Marie's Church in Lowell, MA.
For 20 years Mickey coached Weymouth Pop Warner League Football. He enjoyed playing golf, throwing horseshoes, fishing, crossword puzzles and going away to Maine with his group of friends, "Hunters No Hunters".
In addition to his wife, Tilli, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Joseph and Linda Colleran of Braintree; his daughter Loretta "Lori" Colleran and Jeff Ferreira of Lafayette, CO. "BA" as he was affectionately called, will be missed by his Grandsons Joseph Colleran and David and his wife Tayla Colleran of Braintree; and his Great Grandsons Jameson and Declan Colleran. He is survived by his brothers, Leo Helmar of Arlington, Vincent Al Helmar of Middleboro and Karl and Rebecca Helmar of Madison, MS; sister-in-law Kim Metcalf of Juneau, Alaska and his former wife, Susanne Helmar and many nieces and nephews. . He is also survived by brothers-in-law Michael and Joanne Daly, William and Bonnie Daly and Dennis Daly and Candy Lafrenier and his aunt Eunice Marguerite "Naki" Hanson.
Mickey was predeceased by his brothers Paul and Kenneth Helmar and his sister-in-law Elizabeth Helmar.
Due to the current restrictions, a private family Funeral Service and burial took place in St. Patrick's Cemetery. A Memorial Funeral Mass will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mickey's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the charity of your choice.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.