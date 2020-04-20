|
|
Teamsters Local 25
– Xpedx/Veritiv; 57
BILLERICA
Ronnie was a loving father, loyal son, brother, uncle and friend. He died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He grew up in East Boston alongside his siblings; the late Charles DiPerri, Mary Ann Arsenault, the late Karen Lentini, Linda Anderson and her husband Dave; and was the son of the late John and Anna DiPerri. He leaves behind what he called his two greatest accomplishments, his son Anthony J. DiPerri and his daughter Alexandria M. DiPerri, as well as his ex-wife Diana DiPerri Souza, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. His disease Leukodystrophy took the essence of who he was, but will never take away the beautiful memories of his life.
DiPerri
Due to the Covid-19 emergency, there are no funeral services. A Funeral Service and "Celebration of Life" Memorial will be announced when the crisis has passed. Memorials to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation, 224 North Second Street, Suite 2, DeKalb, IL 60115 or www.ulf.org are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the DiPerri family. For the complete obituary, visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Ronald J. DiPerri
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 20, 2020