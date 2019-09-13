|
Ronald J. Giroux; 77
"Lowell native, recently of RI"
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI - Mr. Ronald Jean Giroux, age 77, recently of South Kingstown, RI, formerly of Lowell, MA, passed away at his home on Sept. 10, 2019 following a period of declining health. For 54 years, he was the beloved husband of Dolores "Dolly" C. (Harnois) Giroux.
He was born in Lowell, MA on August 8, 1942, son of the late Roland and Alice (Ravenelle) Giroux. He attended Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Elementary School, then St. Joseph High School in Lowell. He furthered his education at Merrimack College and earned a Bachelor's Degree. He was a communicant of the former Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Church, and later St. Rita's Church in Lowell.
Ronald also lived in South Windsor, CT for a number of years, as well as Akron, Ohio, where he was Personnel Administrator for the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, prior to his retirement. Mr. Giroux enjoyed music and traveling; he was a big car buff and proud owner of a 2014 Corvette Stingray, and was a member of the Corvette Club of RI.
Besides his wife, Dolly, he is survived by his three children and their spouses, Michele Giroux and her husband Glenn Johnson, of Scarborough, ME, David and Suzanne Giroux, of Tolland, CT, Don and Lisa Giroux, of Bedford, NH; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Danielle, Alyssa, Matthew, Jonathan, Julia Giroux, and Eric and Sarah Johnson; also several nieces & nephews. He was brother of the late Elaine Plourde and her husband, Robert.
GIROUX - Calling Hours are Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 from 2-5 PM at the M.R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA 01854. Funeral Mass Monday at 12 noon at St. Rita Church, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell, MA. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Please see online memorial at www.LaurinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 13, 2019