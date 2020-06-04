Of Dracut
Ronald Louis Cieuzo, 72, of Dracut, MA and formerly of Woburn, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center, Boston.
Born in Somerville, MA, he was the son of the late Louis and Mary (DiNitto) Cieuzo. He graduated from Ringe and Latin High School in Cambridge prior to joining the Army during the Vietnam War. While deployed he became an expert in the field of infrared sensors and taught Egyptians and Israelis how to use infrared technology.
He retired from Lockheed and Martin and previously worked at Honeywell and owned and operated Sunbeam of West Palm Beach, FL.
Mr. Cieuzo is survived by his daughter, Melissa and her husband, Bobby Jones of N. Chelmsford, MA., three sisters, Marilyn Arrott and her husband Anthony of Wells, ME., Donna Churchill and her companion Thomas Smallwood of Hampton, NH., and Joyce DiBenedetto and her husband Louis of Winthrop, MA, a grandson Bobby Jones IV as well as many nieces and nephews.
Cieuzo
Ronald Louis of Dracut, MA died June 1, 2020. Visiting hours Friday June 5, from 3P.M. to 7 P.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Please keep in mind Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing protocols are still in effect. Memorials may be made in his name to the charity of one's choice. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
