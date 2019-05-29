|
|
Ronald P. Gardner
of Billerica formerly of Medford; 73
Ronald P. Gardner, age 73, of Billerica formerly of Medford, passed away peacefully, May 23, 2019, at the Winchester Hospital. He was the beloved husband for nearly 50 years of Maureen M. (Angelo) Gardner. Born in Boston He was the son of the late Paul V. and Alice M. Gardner.
Ron was raised and educated in Charlestown and was a 1963 graduate of Charlestown High School. He then went on to attend Coyne Electrical School. Ron was a proud member of the IBEW local 103 where he worked as a talented sign electrician for many years. In his leisure time, Ron enjoyed collecting clocks, working with his hands fixing things that needed repair. He enjoyed working on cars and loved spending time at his cottage in Laconia, NH. He also enjoyed vacationing and boating at both Newfound Lake and Lake Winnipesauke in New Hampshire and was an active member of the Billerica Lions Club. However, his greatest joy was his family and he cherished his time spent with them and his many dear friends.
In addition to his beloved wife Maureen, Ron is survived by his children; Ronald B. Gardner of Billerica, Stacey M. Gardner of Nashua, NH, and Jeffrey M. Gardner of Billerica. He was the loving grandfather of Brittani M. Gardner. Cherished brother of Susan Gardner Evans of Henderson, NV and her partner John Gray. Uncle of Kristin Maccanico her husband Alessandro and their family of Henderson, NV, Charlene Smith her husband Jason and their family of CT, Stephen "Ben" Angelo of Lynn, Godfather and uncle of Jaelyn Angelo of Lynn and Godfather of Gary Lombardo of Chelmsford. He is also survived by many loving cousins and extended family members.
GARDNER - Funeral services will be held from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., Woburn, Friday, May 31st, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass celebrated in St. Mary Church, 796 Boston Rd., BILLERICA, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ronald's memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 29, 2019