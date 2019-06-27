|
Ronald P. Sousa
of Wichita, KS, formerly of Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD - Ronald P. Sousa, 61, of Wichita, KS, formerly of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Wichita, after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Lowell on December 26, 1957, and was a son of the late Manuel F. and Mary J. (Ferreira) Sousa.
Ronnie attended Chelmsford Schools and graduated from Nashoba Technical High School, Class of 1975. He played high school football until a serious automobile accident nearly claimed his life. He was employed for many years at Millipore Corp. in Bedford, MA before moving to Kansas.
Ronnie leaves his four children; Lexy, Sean, Austin, and Hunter Sousa all of KS, one grandchild, and his siblings Manuel, Leonard, Denis, and Sandra Kinney. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Services were held privately in Kansas.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 27, 2019