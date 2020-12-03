Of Chelmsford, MA
Ronald Paul Marsella, 76 of Chelmsford, MA died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
Born in Lawrence, MA on February 5, 1944 the son of the late Angelo Marsella and Phyllis (Consiglio) Marsella, he was a graduate of Lawrence High School with the class of 1961 and a graduate of Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting in 1966. He was a member of the Gammi Phi Chapter of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity.
For the past 19 years he has worked as a Real Estate Agent in Chelmsford, first at Carlson Realty and then with Coldwell Banker where he was still working as an agent and mentor to new agents as recently as a week before he passed away. His career began with the Zayre Corporation where he worked for twenty years followed by twelve years working at Purity Supreme Headquarters in No. Billerica.
Ron gave of his time to many individuals and organizations. He joined St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford, MA upon arrival to Chelmsford in the early '70s. For more than thirty years Ron served as member and officer of the Town of Chelmsford Scholarship Fund. His passion for realty lead him to become a member of North East Assoc. of Realtors, serving as the president of the board in 2009 and where he remained a member until his death. He was also a member of the Chelmsford Lions Club. He enjoyed singing and traveling and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter Kay Marsella of Chelmsford, son Brian and Michele Marsella of Chicago, IL, and daughter Kim Marsella and Blue Neils of Wilton, NY, grandchildren Gabriel, Finn and Cooper Neils and Mia Marsella, his brother Richard and Dianne Marsella of Denton, TX, sister Donna Marsella Barton of Methuen, MA and many beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends who became family to him. He was the husband of the late Elaine V. Donovan Marsella.
MARSELLA
Ronald Paul Marsella of Chelmsford, MA died Saturday, November 28, 2020. Private (invitation only) services will be held on December 30th 1:00 EST at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford, MA and Public Live Stream at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
. Memorials may be made in his name to Town of Chelmsford Scholarship Fund https://townofchelmsfordscholarship.org
or Voices of Hope,171 Park St., Stoneham, MA 02180, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/voicesofhope
ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
