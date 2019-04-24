|
Ronald W. Close
Retired Civil Engineer for the Town of Dracut
DRACUT - Ronald W. Close, a Dracut resident and beloved husband of the late Sharon A, (Zannoni) Close with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage at the time of her death last August, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, while vacationing with his family in Florida. He was 73.
Born in Boston on March 9, 1946, he was a son of the late Wallace Close and Mildred (Hefferon) Close of Dracut who survives him.
He lived in Lawrence and moved to Dracut as a child and was a graduate of Dracut High School, where he captained the football team.
Ron was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the US Marines.
He attended Lowell Technical Institute and received his degree in civil engineering. Ron worked as a civil engineer for the city of Lowell and later for the town of Dracut where he retired from.
Ron was 5th degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do and had owned Dracut Tae Kwon Do for many years. He was a member of the American Tae Kwon Do Association.
An avid hunter, Ron and his friends would use his camp in Harrisville, NH as their home base and hunt weekly during the season.
He enjoyed visiting the beach and going on family vacations. His family was paramount to him and just looked forward to spending time with them.
Surviving him beside his mother are a daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and John Cooper; two grandchildren, Corey and Tara Cooper all of Dracut; a brother Lawrence "Rick" Poindexter of NH; a sister and brother-in-law Leah and Jay Reynolds of Pelham, NH; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, P. Michael and Judy Zannoni of Lowell, Dennis and Fran Zannoni of Dunstable, Edward Zannoni, Bernard Zannoni, Lisa and Arthur Malcuit, Richard Toupin all of Dracut; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Tara Close and brother of the late David Close.
CLOSE - Relatives and friends are invited to Ron's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 4 until 8 PM on Thursday. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Parish, 115 Wheeler Rd, Dracut. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. Donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-3354. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2019