of Windham, New Hampshire
Windham, NH
Ronald W. Cyr, 83 of Windham, New Hampshire died unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family Saturday evening October 12, 2019.
Ron was born on July 7, 1936 in Lawrence, Massachusetts to Wilfred and Rita (Joubert) Cyr. He graduated from Tenney Memorial High School in 1954. Following high school, Ron joined the United States Army and got his training in heavy equipment in the corps of engineers. He then went to work for his uncle in construction before going to work for his father in 1958 where he then became vice-president at Cyr Oil Co for 26 years. In 1960 Ron married the love of his life, Rachel Monette. Together, they settled in a nice home with a large backyard on Riverside Drive in Methuen, Massachusetts where they raised six children. In 1984 with the sale of his father's business, Ron and Rachel started Cyr Lumber Co. in Windham, New Hampshire.
Ron was a member of The Knights of Columbus in Methuen, Massachusetts, North East Retail Lumber Association and Salem Contractors Association.
Ron was passionate about antiques and antique automobiles, as well as traveling all over the world to experience new places and people. He loved spending his winters in Florida and enjoyed going to his summer home on Cobbetts Pond.
Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rachel (Monette) Cyr, son Brian and wife Patty Cyr, daughter of Donna Cyr and husband Dennis French, son Kevin and wife Michelle Cyr, son Paul and wife Kim, daughter Linda and husband Ron Leone and daughter Gail and Eric Major as well as 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren who he adored and doted over. Ron was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone.
Calling hours will take place Wednesday, October 16h 2019 from 4 PM – 8 PM at Carrier Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd Windham, NH, 03087. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Matthews Parish in Windham NH. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks the memorial donations can be made to the of Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter. 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA, 02452 or online at .
For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 15, 2019