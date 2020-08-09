1/1
Ronald Wray
Chelmsford

Ronald "Ron" Wray, age 88 of Chelmsford passed away after a period of declining health on August 1, 2020. Beloved husband and soulmate of Janet (Appelin) with whom he recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. To all who knew him, Ron will be remembered as the kindest and humblest man. Devoted father to Melinda Sowizral and her husband Paul, and Christina Wolf and her husband David. Loving grandfather to Tory, Tyler, Indigo and Gus. His true passion was his family. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, perform on the stage, and loved hearing about their many adventures. Ron graduated from North Quincy High School and was inducted into the school's football Hall of Fame. Awarded a football scholarship, he attended Brown University and then transferred to Northeastern University to study Civil Engineering. He later earned a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from RPI. He served in the US Army as a 1st Lieutenant with the 249th Engineer Battalion in Germany. After the service he worked at Avco and Teledyne Engineering Services (where he rose to Vice President), and continued as a consultant well into his 80's. He was a charter member of the Chelmsford Minuteman and enjoyed playing in the Fife and Drum Corps. Ron and Jan traveled extensively through Europe, where they reminisced about the 18 months they lived in Germany with the Army. He especially enjoyed summer vacations with his extended family on Martha's Vineyard, and was an avid Patriots fan.

Memorial services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ronald's name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Ronald Wray


Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 7, 2020
Mr. Wray,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army in Europe during the Cold War. Millions of Americans slept safe at night because you and your fellow Servicemen stood ready to defend our Country. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey(former Ma resident)
