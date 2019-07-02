|
|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother,
Great-grandmother, Great-great grandmother, sister and Aunt
BILLERICA
Rosa (Fumarola) Sciortino, age 89, beloved wife of the late Salvatore Sciortino died Sunday at her home with her family by her side.
She was born in Bari, Italy, October 14, 1929 a daughter of the late Michelangelo and Angela Fumarola and lived in Italy, Natick and Melrose before moving to Billerica 49 years ago.
Mrs. Sciortino was employed by Polaroid Corp, in Waltham as a Quality Control Inspector for 11 years prior to her retirement.
She is survived by four sons, Piero Sciortino and his wife Francesca of Carson, CA, Giorgio Sciortino and his wife Ruthanne of Nashua, Luciano Sciortino and his wife Katherine of Lowell and Paolo Sciortino and his wife Laura of Billerica; one brother, Vito Fumarola of Italy; one sister Anna Caldarulo of Italy as well as 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was also the sister of the late Dino Fumarolo.
SCIORTINO
Of Billerica, June 30, Rosa (Fumarola) Sciortino. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, July 2, at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 4 – 7 pm. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, July 3, at St. Patrick Cemetery, 180 Pond St., Natick at 11 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the ., 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA, 02452. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Rosa Sciortino
Published in Lowell Sun on July 2, 2019