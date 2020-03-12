|
of Tewksbury, MA
Rosanna Helen Alfano, 82, a longtime resident of Tewksbury, MA peacefully passed away surrounded by loving family on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. She married her devoted husband, Arthur Alfano, in 1957 to whom she was married for 60 years before his death in 2017. Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late George and Rose Hurley. She attended Lowell High School and later enriched her life through adult education courses.
Rosanna's main passion in life was her family. She enjoyed hosting dinners at her home, participating in adventures and celebrations with family, and simply getting together to chat. In addition to taking care of her family, she was also kind to animals whether it be taking in a days old kitten abandoned in the woods behind her home, or "grammysitting" family dogs and other pets. She will always be remembered for putting the needs of her family above her own.
Rosanna is survived by her daughter, Donna Graham and William Marshall of Nashua, NH; her son, Arthur Alfano of Tewkbury; a daughter-in-law, Belinda Alfano; her adored granddaughters, Sophia Alfano and Isabella Alfano; her sister, Jo and her husband Don Williamson of Tyngsboro; brothers-in-law, Richard Lanoue of Tyngsboro and Peter Berys of Chelmsford and sister in law, Mary Alfano of Holyoke. She also leaves behind many precious nieces, nephews, and their children.
Rosanna was the sister of the late Catherine "Dolly" Hurley and the late Frances "Chic" Lanoue; sister-in-law of the late Joan Berys and the late Joseph Alfano; aunt of the late Richard Lanoue Jr.
Alfano
Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10 AM, family and friends may briefly gather at the Dolan Funeral Home. Funeral to follow at 11 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 115 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, MA 01863. Burial in Tyngsboro Memorial Cemetery. If wishing to make a donation in her memory, please consider The Assistance Fund at tafcares.org, or an organization close to your heart. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2020