formerly of Westford; 97
NAPLES, FL
Rose (Hamwey) Abbood, 97, of Naples, FL, formerly of Westford, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 with her loving family by her side at her home in Naples, FL. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur A. Abbood, Sr.
She leaves behind her loving daughter, Nancy A. Grohmann of Naples, FL and her late husband, Gary, her loving son, Arthur A. Abbood, Jr. and his wife, Jean of Charlotte, NC and their children Cheryl and her husband Alex Molle II and their children, Alex IIl, Karissa, Leah and her husband, Mark and their son, Maddox Mclaughlin all of Raynham, MA and Jeffrey Abbood and wife Mary and their son, Nicholas of Charlotte, NC and her loving daughter, Carol A. Abbood of Naples, FL.
Rose was born in Somerville, MA on September 12, 1921, a daughter of the late Albert and Mary Hamwey. Rose was a 1938 graduate of Somerville High School at the age of sixteen. Rose married Arthur Abbood in 1941 and raised their family in Westford. Rose and Arthur owned and operated Art's Curtain Shop in Westford for almost 40 years where they employed many of their Westford neighbors and students throughout the years. Rose was fondly known as "The Curtain Lady" by many of her customers from the greater Lowell area.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by all her brothers and sisters and their spouses: Esah and Janette Hamwey, George and Rose Hamwey, Esma and John Gorab, Fred and Helen Hamwey, Alice and Thomas Barakat and Edward and Maryann Hamwey. She was also predeceased by her niece Jacqueline Gorab and nephew and God son Albert E. Hamwey and her nephew-in-law James Ahto. Rose leaves behind her many loving nieces and nephews and their spouses and great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nephews and nieces with whom she spent many happy times.
Rose will be deeply missed by her family and friends as she takes her final journey at the remarkable age of 97 to meet her husband and other family members and friends who are waiting to greet her.
Visiting hours for Rose will be held at J. A HEALY SONS FUNERAL HOME, 57 N. Main St., WESTFORD on Saturday morning, July 20, from 9:00am until 10:45am. A Prayer Service will take place in the Funeral Home at 10:45am followed by interment at St. Catherine Cemetery, Westford. Those wishing, may make donations in her name to the Westford Ambulance Fund, PO Box 197, Westford, MA 01886 or to St. Catherine Parish, 107 N. Main St., Westford, MA 01886 or a . To share your thoughts and memories of Rose, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com - Funeral Directors, Ron D'Amato, Scott Laurin and Jay McKenna.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 18, 2019