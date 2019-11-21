|
Rose Ann Leonardo
of Littleton, MA
LITTLETON, MA - Rose Ann Leonardo, 79, of Littleton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12.
Rosann was born in Cambridge, the daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Bellissimo) Maiolino. The family moved to Winthrop in 1950 and she was a graduate of Winthrop High School in 1958.
The love that Rosann and Lenny, the love of her life, shared was evident to all who knew them over their 57 years of marriage. They began their family in Somerville before moving with four children to Lake Matawanakee in Littleton in 1973.
Rosann's first priority was always her family. This is something she instilled in her children and grandchildren. Aside from her strong love of her family, she will be especially remembered for her sense of humor, creative cooking, exceptional baking, birthday card poems, singing in St. Anne's church choir, and playing the accordion. She was always welcoming and you never left her house hungry!
Rosann is survived by her loving husband Leonard Leonardo of Ayer, MA; children Leonard Leonardo and wife Nora of Groton, Michael Leonardo and wife Amy of Townsend, Anthony Leonardo and wife Gail of West Roxbury and Leann Mavilia and husband Anthony of Ayer; Her grandchildren: Rachele Emanouil and husband Matt, Stephen Leonardo and wife Kelly, Angela, Paul, and Jason Leonardo of Groton; Nicholas, Michael, Samuel, Dominic, Zachary, and Isabella Leonardo of Townsend; Jake Leonardo of West Roxbury; Anthony and Angelo Mavilia of Ayer; also her siblings Jomarie Maurer of Hanover, Peter Maiolino and wife Grace of Winthrop, and Doreen Bolger and husband Larry of Saugus and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends may join her family for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 24th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Franco American Club, 55 W Prescott St, Westford, MA 01886.
A family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Parish, 31 Shirley Street, Ayer, MA 01432 on Monday November 25th at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rosann's memory to support the Armenian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center https://www.awwa.us/donate or if you do not wish to donate on-line, please make your check payable to AWWA, Inc., and mail to: AWWA, Inc., 435 Pond St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 21, 2019