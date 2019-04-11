Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christ Church United
10 Arlington Street
Dracut, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Christ Church United
10 Arlington Street
Dracut, MA
View Map
Rose (Kochakian) Boyadjian


Rose (Kochakian) Boyadjian Obituary
of Dracut DRACUT Rose (Kochakian) Boyadjian, beloved mother to her son and wife of the late James M. Boyadjian, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at her Dracut residence. She was 98.

Rose was born in Haverhill on October 13, 1920, a daughter of the late Donabed and Haigouhee (Walbandian) Kochakian.

She was educated in Haverhill and a graduate of Haverhill High School where she first gained her great knowledge for accounting

Prior to her retirement she was employed for many years as a bookkeeper for Exxon Mobil.

Rose enjoyed Armenian cooking and baking and tending to her plants and gardens. She also loved to read and go for walks. She had a great sense of humor and was loved by her family and friends.

Survivors include a son and daughter in law, Dana and Robin Boyadjian of Crosswicks, NJ; two grandchildren, Grant Boyadjian and his wife Jessica of San Francisco, CA, Emily Boyadjian of Crosswicks, NJ; a sister Shirley Arakelian of Shelby, NC; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Anna Miller and Charlie, Arthur, and Vy Kochakian. Boyadjian Relatives and friends may call at Christ Church United, 10 Arlington St., Dracut from 6:00 until 7:00PM on Saturday. Her Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 PM. Burial on Tuesday at 10:30 AM in the Edson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Rose's memory may be made to Christ Church United, 10 Arlington St., Dracut, MA 01826. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennnaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Rose (Kochakian) Boyadjian
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 11, 2019
