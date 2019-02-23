Rose Dutney

of Chelmsford



Rose (Rafferty) Dutney of West Chelmsford, MA died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital after a long illness.



She was married to the late John C. Dutney who died Oct. 6, 1994.



Born in Chelmsford, the daughter of the late George and Helena (Constantino) Rafferty. She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1942 and St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing with the class of 1945. In her early years she worked as a Private Duty Nurse. Later, she worked as the School Nurse at the North School in Chelmsford. In 1985, she retired from St. Joseph's Hospital in Lowell, MA.



She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, in N. Chelmsford. She was a past member of the Catholic Nurses Association and St. Joseph's Nurses Alumni Association. She had been a member of the Mt. Pleasant Golf Club for over 25 years.



She is survived by two daughters and sons in-law, Diane and James Durrell of Pataskala, OH and Christina and John Ducharme of Chelmsford; two sons and daughters-in-law, John C. and Louise (Murphy) Dutney of Princeton, NJ and Michael W. Dutney of Hudson, MA; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Rafferty of Virginia Beach, VA; three grandchildren, Joseph Leo Paul Ducharme of Raymond, NH, Kristen Dutney of Princeton, NJ and John Dutney of Hudson, MA. She is also survived by her grandson Joseph Leo Ducharme and great-grandson Aiden Michael Ducharme.



She was the sister of the late Richard, George, Edward, Leo, Donald, and Raymond Rafferty. She was the grandmother of the late Craig Ducharme



At her request, private graveside services were held in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Cremation Merrimack Crematory, Merrimack, NH. Memorials may be made in memory to Boston, Donation Dept., 51 Blossom St. Boston, MA 02114.