of Billerica, loving family matriarch; 95
BILLERICA
Rose M. (Alcaro) Fialkowski, age 95, of Billerica, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home after a brief illness.
She was the beloved wife of the late John M. Fialkowski for over 60 years.
Rose was born and raised in Cambridge and met her other half John while they were working at Welch's candy company. She also worked as a bookbinder back in the day, had an uncanny ability to sing a song that featured literally any word you might say, and completed thousands of crossword puzzles until her eyes wouldn't let her anymore.
Rose went by a variety of aliases including Ro!, Mom, Ma, Nana, Nana Banana, Rosie, and Auntie. On Sundays you could find her at St. Theresa's Church in Billerica in the AM and then in the kitchen cooking for an army. She also presided as judge and jury over countless family ruckuses caused by her kids and grandkids.
Rose is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jack and Theba Fialkowski, and Jim and Carolyn Fialkowski; a daughter, Joan Fialkowski, eight loving grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Denise Fialkowski. She was the mother of the late Jay Fialkowski.
Funeral Mass and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Rose's name to the Wonderfund, a nonprofit benefitting kids in DCF care (www.wonderfundma.org
). View the online memorial for Rose M. Fialkowski