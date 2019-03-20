Rose M. Sansone

CHELMSFORD - Rose M. Sansone, 91, a resident of Chelmsford, passed away at Life Care Center of Acton on March 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul I. Sansone who passed away in 1998.



Born on March 7, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Maria (Venuti) Petrillo.



Rose enjoyed spending time at the Chelmsford Senior Center with her friends.



Rose is survived by and will be deeply missed by her sons; Andrew P. Sansone and his wife Hazel of Georgia, Ronald J. Sansone and his wife, Mary of Westford and her daughter, Marianne J. Sansone of Chelmsford, her sister, Constance Maltese of Everett, her four grandchildren; Andrew Sansone Jr., Jennifer Sansone, Michael Sansone, Kerry Hoveler, four great-grandchildren; Grant, Chase, Jackson, and Scarlett, and her former daughter-in-law Agnes Sansone Leonard.



She is predeceased by her son, David B. Sansone, and her siblings; Frank Petrillo, Peter Petrillo, Margaret Hock and Ann Lowe.



SANSONE - Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 21 from 9 - 10:30 am at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly after at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Parish, 25 North Road, CHELMSFORD. Relatives and friends are invited to the Interment which will take place at 1:00 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, MALDEN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rose's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, www.americanheart.org. Funeral Director, Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary