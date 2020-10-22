Loving Mother, Grandmother
Rose M. (Finch) Stacey, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died peacefully October 15, 2020, in Andover, surrounded by her devoted family, aged 99 years. Rose was proud to have lived independently until age 98. Having survived a battle with COVID-19 earlier this year, she mourned the loss of many friends to this terrible disease.
Born on June 21, 1921 in Lowell, where she was raised, educated, and lived a long, wonderful life, Rose was a daughter of the late Rayal and Caroline (Pauly) Finch.
Early on, she worked as a mill girl at several Lowell textile companies. Later, she joined Wang Labs in Lowell where she was promoted through the years, ultimately serving as a supervisor until she retired at age 70.
In her younger days, Rose was very active in the Centralville United Methodist Church. During retirement, she frequently volunteered at the voting polls and the Lowell Food Bank. She also enjoyed traveling to the mountains, and especially loved to visit the ocean at Wells, Maine, where she and her son Peter spent many holidays.
The family would like to thank the staff at Academy Manor in Andover for the loving support and quality care they provided Rose during her last months of life.
She is survived by a son, Peter W. Stacey of Haverhill, a daughter, Robin Caron of Littleton, and a brother, Robert Finch of Hudson, N.H. Two grandsons, Jason Caron and his wife Louise, and Jeff Caron, and two great-granddaughters, Natalia Caron and Jaelyn Caron, all of Lowell. A special niece, Susan Andrews, who helped care for Rose and to whom to family is truly grateful, and many additional loving nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Frederick and Irene Finch, Louis Finch, William and Helen Finch, and Sophie and Kenneth Andrews, and sister-in-law of the late Eileen Finch.
A private family funeral was held. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial donations in her name to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101, or online at www.stjude.org
. The MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, is honored to be assisting the family during this difficult time. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. To view her recorded funeral service, please visit Rose's life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com