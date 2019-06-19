|
of Chelmsford
Rose M. Vela, 85, of Chelmsford, died Monday June 17, 2019 after a brief illness.
She was married to the late Daniel "Herb" Oliveira Vela who died May 28, 2016.
Born in Cambridge on November 22, 1933 the daughter of the late Marco and Mary Giampa, she was a graduate of Cambridge Rindge and Latin School.
Rose raised her family in Chelmsford since 1970, and worked in Chelmsford Public Schools. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Everything in her life was about family. She enjoyed Foxwoods.
She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.
She is survived by her sons, and a daughter in law, Daniel and his wife, Doreen Vela of Sandwich, and Michael Vela of Chelmsford, a daughter, and son in law, MaryRose and her husband, Donald Loring of Nashua, NH, two brothers, Silvio and Marko Giampa of Tewksbury, five grandchildren, Russell and his wife Lauren Loring and Melissa Loring, Owen, Olivia, and Sofia Vela, and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Robert Giampa, Theresa Whalen, Laura Senn, Mary Fahey Laspina, and Palma Paola.
Rose M. Vela of Chelmsford, died Mon. June 17, 2019. Visiting hours Thurs. 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Fri. at 10AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the MSPCA or to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P O Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
