Rose M. Vela of Chelmsford
Rose M. Vela of Chelmsford, died Mon. June 17, 2019. Visiting hours Thurs. 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Fri. at 10AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the MSPCA or to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P O Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 20, 2019