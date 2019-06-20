Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Vela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Vela


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose M. Vela Obituary
Rose M. Vela of Chelmsford

Rose M. Vela of Chelmsford, died Mon. June 17, 2019. Visiting hours Thurs. 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Fri. at 10AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the MSPCA or to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P O Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now