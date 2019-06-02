|
of Lowell LOWELL Rose-Marie R. Corradino, age 69, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Palm Center in Chelmsford after a brief illness.
She was born in Lawrence on June 16, 1949, a daughter of the late Jerry and Marie Rose (Bedard) Corradino. Rose was a longtime resident of Lowell and a graduate St. Joseph High School. She was a communicant of the former Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Parish.
She was an employee of the Internal Revenue Service for many years before her retirement in 2014. Rose loved art and enjoyed taking art lessons at the Dracut Senior Center. She also enjoyed traveling and vacationing in Maine with her daughter, Christine. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and lived her life by her motto "Peace, Love and Family"
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Scullion of Lowell; two sisters, Collette (Corradino) Wick and Mary Ann (Corradino) Fitzgerald. She is also survived by her lifelong best friends Linda (Gehl) Bellegarde and Janalee (Gehl) Gilman, many friends and cousins including her adopted family, the Alfred and Mary Jane Bedard family. CORRADINO Family and friends are invited to celebrate Rose's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Monday, June 3 from 4 to 7pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock at St. Rita Church, Lowell. (All are asked to meet at church) Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those who wish may make contributions in her memory to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org - To share your thoughts and memories of Rose, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on June 2, 2019