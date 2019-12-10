|
|
Beloved mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Chelmsford
Rose Mary Amirault, age 88, of Chelmsford, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. She was married, for nearly 40 years, to the late Paul O. Amirault, who died Jan. 15, 1998.
Born in Hopkinton, MA, she was the daughter of the late William and M. Frances (Doucette) Surette. She graduated from Hopkinton High School with the class of 1949, and Framingham State College with the class of 1953, where she earned a BA in Education, with a minor in Food and Nutrition.
She retired in 1996 from Semicon Inc. of Burlington, MA. Before having children, Rose Mary had a brief career as a Registered Dietitian, where she worked at Mary Hitchcock Hospital in NH, in two Boston area hospitals, and at Framingham Union Hospital, as Head Dietitian. She was a member of the American Dietetic Association.
She was a long-time communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.
A life-long, devout Catholic, Rose Mary prayed the Holy Rosary daily and watched "Daily Mass" on Boston Catholic TV.
Rose Mary enjoyed collecting, and learning about lighthouses, reading, doing many counted cross stitch projects, knitting, crocheting afghans for her family, and listening to Classical music. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. She loved spending time, talking, and playing board games with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed annual trips to Cape Cod, where she would sit in her beach chair on the beach and visit with her dear friends.
Rose Mary is survived by her 3 daughters, Joan and her husband Joseph Murphy of Tyngsboro, MA, Mary Amirault and her husband Michael Garvin of Chelmsford, MA, and Patricia and her husband Michael Crowder of Canton, GA; 3 sons, William and his wife Eva Amirault of North Plainfield, NJ, David and his wife Marianne Amirault of Minooka, IL, and John and his wife Maura Farley of Lexington, SC; 14 grandchildren, Catherine and Anthony Pastore, James and Carrie Murphy, Joseph Murphy, Jr., Edward and Megan Amirault, Christian Cruz Rosas, Grace, Rosemary, and Jack Farley, Sean and Matthew Grandbois, Andrew and Leah Garvin, and Emily Rose Crowder; one great-grandchild, Brooklyn; sister, A. Lorraine Teeter of Cleveland Heights, OH; sister-in-law Marianna Surette of Southboro, MA; many nieces and nephews including Carmel Castaline of Wilmington.
She was the sister of the late William and James Surette.
Rose Mary's family would like to thank the staff at Sunny Acres Nursing Home for loving care they gave Rose Mary for the last 5 years.
AMIRAULT
Rose Mary Amirault, of Chelmsford, died Dec. 5, 2019.Visiting hours Fri. 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Sat. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her name to: Sunny Acres Activities Fund or to St. John the Evangelist Church. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Rose Mary Amirault
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 10, 2019