Services
Badger Funeral Home
45 School St
Groton, MA 01450
(978) 448-6782
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
45 School St
Groton, MA 01450
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Parish
28 Tarbell Street
Pepperell, MA
Rose Mary (Naples) Gibbs


1933 - 2019
Rose Mary (Naples) Gibbs Obituary
former longtime Pepperell resident

Rose Mary (Naples) Gibbs, 86 and a former longtime Pepperell resident passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on October 1, 2019. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Peter E. Gibbs, Sr.

Born in Lincoln on May 12, 1933, Rose was the daughter of the late Raffaele and Rose (Sacco) Napolitano. Rose was raised and educated in Watertown, MA. Later moving to Pepperell where she spent the next 40 plus years. Rose became a bookkeeper at the Groton School. She cherished time spent with family, cooking or watching the Red Sox, Bruins and Nascar. Her passion for cooking and baking culminated in 1985 when she and her mother opened Rosie's bakery in Pepperell. Rose was a very important part of her community. Whether she was cooking for the Townsend Senior Center, working at the Pepperell Poles at election time or helping Seniors in Winchendon she was always willing to volunteer her time out of the kindness of her heart.

Rose is survived by her daughter Rose Geehan, her son-in-law James and their son James, her son Peter Gibbs Jr., his wife Cheryl and their daughters Kristina and Madeline and her son Stephen Gibbs, his wife Cheryl and their children Casey, Cody and Miranda. Also, she is survived by her sister Theresa Volpe and her husband Albert Volpe Sr. of Pepperell, her sister-in-law Muriel Naples also of Pepperell. As well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Rose was predeceased by her siblings Sidney Naples and his wife Theresa, Anthony Naples, Sr. and his wife Harriet, Ralph Naples Jr. and his wife Jean, Mary (Naples) DiCandia and her husband Frank and Nicholas Naples, Sr.

Gibbs

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Rose on Sunday, October 6 from 2-5 PM in the Badger Funeral Home, 45 School Street, Groton. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 7 at 10:30 AM in Our Lady of Grace Parish, 28 Tarbell Street, Pepperell, kindly meet at church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Jersey Street, Pepperell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rose's name may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at St.Jude.org.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2019
