Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38)
TEWKSBURY CENTER, MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38)
TEWKSBURY CENTER, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Dillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose S. Dillon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose S. Dillon Obituary
ANDOVER

Rose died Thursday, Sept. 12, at age 89. She was retired from Tewksbury Hospital, and was known as "the smiley lady" at CVS pharmacy in Andover. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late Henry D. "Hank" Dillon. Daughter of the late Francis and Mary (McCarthy) Sacco. She leaves four adored children, John F. and his wife Dorothy (Gardner) Dillon of North Reading, Paul D. Dillon of Derry, NH, Rosanne C. Dillon and her significant other, David W. Raffa of Templeton, and Susan M. Dillon and her significant other, Nicholas Raimondo of Coral Springs, FL; eight grandchildren, Sean Dillon of No. Reading, Tracey Dillon of East Boston, Michelle Clifton and her husband Charles of No. Chelmsford, Jennifer Dillon of Leominster and her significant other Walter Niemi, Bryanna Payne and Kendra Payne both of Lowell, Jose Marquez and Kimberly Raimondo, both of Coral Springs; a great grandson, Tyler D. Clifton; sister-in-law, Carol A. Isabelle of Tewksbury; many nieces and nephews; hospice caregiver, Shernett Neiland; was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Anne C. (Dillon) Roux and her husband Vic, and brother-in-law, Ronald Isabelle.

DILLON

A Celebration of Life and memorial visiting hours are Saturday, September 21, from 1:00 until 3:30 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Memorial Prayers will follow at 3:300 p.m. in the funeral home. Please omit flowers. Memorials to the Gardener V.N.A. 34 Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440 are encouraged. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Rose S. Dillon
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tewksbury Funeral Home
Download Now