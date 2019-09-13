|
ANDOVER
Rose died Thursday, Sept. 12, at age 89. She was retired from Tewksbury Hospital, and was known as "the smiley lady" at CVS pharmacy in Andover. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late Henry D. "Hank" Dillon. Daughter of the late Francis and Mary (McCarthy) Sacco. She leaves four adored children, John F. and his wife Dorothy (Gardner) Dillon of North Reading, Paul D. Dillon of Derry, NH, Rosanne C. Dillon and her significant other, David W. Raffa of Templeton, and Susan M. Dillon and her significant other, Nicholas Raimondo of Coral Springs, FL; eight grandchildren, Sean Dillon of No. Reading, Tracey Dillon of East Boston, Michelle Clifton and her husband Charles of No. Chelmsford, Jennifer Dillon of Leominster and her significant other Walter Niemi, Bryanna Payne and Kendra Payne both of Lowell, Jose Marquez and Kimberly Raimondo, both of Coral Springs; a great grandson, Tyler D. Clifton; sister-in-law, Carol A. Isabelle of Tewksbury; many nieces and nephews; hospice caregiver, Shernett Neiland; was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Anne C. (Dillon) Roux and her husband Vic, and brother-in-law, Ronald Isabelle.
DILLON
A Celebration of Life and memorial visiting hours are Saturday, September 21, from 1:00 until 3:30 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Memorial Prayers will follow at 3:300 p.m. in the funeral home. Please omit flowers. Memorials to the Gardener V.N.A. 34 Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440 are encouraged. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
