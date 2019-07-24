|
Roselaine Bellevue, of Lowell
Roselaine (Bassant) Bellevue, of Lowell, died unexpectedly on July 13, 2019, in Boston, aged 65 years. Friends will be received at the First United Baptist Church, 99 Church St., Lowell, on Saturday, July 27, from 8 to 10 a.m., followed by her Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Interment in Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Roselaine's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 24, 2019