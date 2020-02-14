|
Loving Mother, Grandmother
And Great-Grandmother
Billerica
Rosemary J. Regan, Age 78 – wife of the late Thomas T. Regan died Tuesday at her home with her sons by her side.
She was born in Boston, June 7, 1941, a daughter of the late John and Jane (Oborsky) Zinkowski and lived in Boston and Bedford before moving to Billerica in 1973.
Rosemary was the Office Manager of the former Regan's Automotive Service prior to her retirement.
She is survived by her sons, Edward, Joseph and Thomas Regan all of Billerica; her brothers, John and William Zinkowski of Middleborough; her sisters, Dorothea Schirl of Saugus and Paula Gilbrook of Rockland. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Alison, Jill, Daniel, Thomas and Samuel.
A graveside service will be held Monday at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the , www.kidney.org Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2020