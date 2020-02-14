Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Fox Hill Cemetery
130 Andover Rd.
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Regan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary J. Regan


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary J. Regan Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandmother

And Great-Grandmother

Billerica

Rosemary J. Regan, Age 78 – wife of the late Thomas T. Regan died Tuesday at her home with her sons by her side.

She was born in Boston, June 7, 1941, a daughter of the late John and Jane (Oborsky) Zinkowski and lived in Boston and Bedford before moving to Billerica in 1973.

Rosemary was the Office Manager of the former Regan's Automotive Service prior to her retirement.

She is survived by her sons, Edward, Joseph and Thomas Regan all of Billerica; her brothers, John and William Zinkowski of Middleborough; her sisters, Dorothea Schirl of Saugus and Paula Gilbrook of Rockland. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Alison, Jill, Daniel, Thomas and Samuel.

A graveside service will be held Monday at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the , www.kidney.org Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Rosemary J. Regan
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -