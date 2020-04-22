Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
978-452-6361
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Janas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Liston Janas


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Liston Janas Obituary
of Lowell, MA

Rosemary Liston Janas (DOB: 1/25/1933) was born, raised, and lived most of her life in Lowell, MA. She was the daughter of James P. Liston and Florence Geary Liston and sister to Patricia Liston and James Liston. The former wife of John J. Janas Jr of Lowell, and graduate of Lowell High School and Lowell State Teachers' College, she was a teacher, childcare provider, and loving mother. Her love of all children, education, her faith, and her family were evident throughout her life. She loved the ocean and spent many summers at Hampton Beach, NH. She later lived on the coast of Maine in Kennebunk where she formed many strong and lasting friendships, before returning to Lowell in early of January 2020. She is survived by her three daughters, Rosemary Janas Harrington, Kathleen Hennigan, and Christine Correa, her two sons John J. Janas III MD and Michal J. Janas, eight grandchildren, Jordan Janas, Sean Hennigan, Jennifer Hennigan, Heather Janas, Michaela Harrington, Colin Harrington, Eric Correa, and Catie Correa, and sons-in law Colin Harrington and Artie Correa, daughters-in-law Maureen Goulson Janas and Laura Denton Janas and sisters-in-law Ellie Liston and Margaret Janas.

Janas

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the Mahoney Funeral Home, 187 Nesmith Street, Lowell, MA 978-452-361. Please visit www.MahoneyFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence.



View the online memorial for Rosemary Liston Janas
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -