Billerica
Roy A. Griffin Jr., age 87, beloved husband of Mary J. McGuinness died Wednesday at their home with his family by his side.
He was born in Boston, October 1, 1932 a son of the late Roy A. and Mary (Connors) Griffin and lived in Cambridge and Somerville before moving to Billerica 53 years ago.
Mr. Griffin served in the US Navy during the Korean War was Draftsman for several local companies including Raytheon and Polaroid and was a longtime member of the former Irish American Club in Billerica.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, John Griffin of Billerica, Maureen Adema and her husband Rodi of Littleton, Patricia Busser and her husband Raymond of Chelmsford, Michael Griffin and his wife Lisa of Hudson, NH and Brian Griffin and his wife Jennifer of Salem, NH; eight grandchildren, Jeanatta, Fiona, Courtney, Owen, Matthew, Levi, Henry, Thomas as well as his nieces, Kathleen Cauley and Diane Caron. He was also the last surviving of 6 siblings.
GRIFFIN – Of Billerica, formerly of Cambridge and Somerville, August 12, Roy A. Griffin Jr. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Mary's Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 8:30 – 9:30 prior to the Mass. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Face coverings and social distancing per current Massachusetts guidelines are required at all venues. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinsons.org
or to the American Diabetes Assn. www.diabetes.org
Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau