1/1
Roy A. Griffin
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billerica

Roy A. Griffin Jr., age 87, beloved husband of Mary J. McGuinness died Wednesday at their home with his family by his side.

He was born in Boston, October 1, 1932 a son of the late Roy A. and Mary (Connors) Griffin and lived in Cambridge and Somerville before moving to Billerica 53 years ago.

Mr. Griffin served in the US Navy during the Korean War was Draftsman for several local companies including Raytheon and Polaroid and was a longtime member of the former Irish American Club in Billerica.

Besides his wife he is survived by his children, John Griffin of Billerica, Maureen Adema and her husband Rodi of Littleton, Patricia Busser and her husband Raymond of Chelmsford, Michael Griffin and his wife Lisa of Hudson, NH and Brian Griffin and his wife Jennifer of Salem, NH; eight grandchildren, Jeanatta, Fiona, Courtney, Owen, Matthew, Levi, Henry, Thomas as well as his nieces, Kathleen Cauley and Diane Caron. He was also the last surviving of 6 siblings.

GRIFFIN – Of Billerica, formerly of Cambridge and Somerville, August 12, Roy A. Griffin Jr. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Mary's Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 8:30 – 9:30 prior to the Mass. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Face coverings and social distancing per current Massachusetts guidelines are required at all venues. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinsons.org or to the American Diabetes Assn. www.diabetes.org Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Roy A. Griffin


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
Mr. Griffin,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USN during the Korean War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Fair Winds And Following Seas
Mike Casey(former Ma resident)
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved