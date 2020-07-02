Roy R. LeMasurier of Pepperell passed away on June 29th, at his home with his loved ones close.

Roy attended Tyngsboro schools. He worked for many years at local stone quarries including his family's, LeMasurier Granite Quarry in North Chelmsford. He later worked for Fred Johnson Masonry, under whose tutelage he was able to open C&L Stone Masonry with partner Robert Corey. Roy had a remarkable work ethic and took great pride in his craft.

Always an avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling. Also known for his pool skills, he loved mentoring the younger generation of pool "sharks". He was extremely proud when a group of his mentees, "Roy's 8" were invited to the APA World Championship in Las Vegas - 4 times!

Roy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Teresa (Zawodny), son Steven and daughter-in-law Patricia (Nylund) of Pepperell, daughter Regina and son-in-law Derek McGearty of Lowell, sister Christine Crocket and nephew Gary Crockett of Tyngsboro, niece Dawn Marie and husband John Hill of Chester, NH, sister-in-law Janice Zawodny of Lowell, godchild Layla Parrotte of Roxbury, VT and his beloved grandson Jacob LeMasurier of Pepperell. He also leaves behind many cousins and lifelong friends and enemies. He will be greatly missed by many.

Services will be private and a memorial will be held at a later date. If you wish to remember Roy, donations may be made to Commonwealth of Massachusetts Wildlife Fund, 251 Causeway St. Suite 400, Boston, MA 02114.

