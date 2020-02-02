|
|
Royal A. Lobas Jr
Royal A. Lobas Jr., passed away peacefully in Jacksonville, North Carolina on January 21, 2020. He was surrounded by friends and family from near and far.
Roy's life began on December 23, 1940 in Lowell, MA. He was the only son of the late Royal A Lobas Sr and Charlotte (Silva) Lobas. He attended Chelmsford High School and went on to serve in the United States Army. Roy was best remembered as the Superintendent for Robert M. Hicks Construction Inc. in Westford, MA.
Upon retiring to Jacksonville, NC he was a dedicated member of The Door Christian Fellowship Church.
Roy was married to Edrene (Gunther) Lobas of Harwich, MA who survives him, along with a Daughter and Son-in-law, Sandra and Craig MacLaughlin of Jacksonville, NC; a Son and Daughter-in-law, Scott and Hannelore Lobas of Jacksonville, FL. He is also survived by three Grandchildren, Kelsey Norcross and her husband Seth of Joliet, IL, Cameron MacLaughlin of Jacksonville, NC, Jade Lobas of Jacksonville, FL and 2 Great Grandsons, Max and Connor Norcross of Joliet, IL. He also leaves three Step Children, James Brooks of Fitchburg, MA, Christene Flynn and Jack Brooks both of Harwich, MA and their families.
On Saturday, February 8th at 10 AM we invite you to join us at the Chelmsford Elks Lodge 300 Littleton Rd. Chelmsford, MA 01824 to Celebrate his life.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 2, 2020