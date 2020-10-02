1/1
Ruby L. Faulkenham
1938 - 2020
CHELMSFORD

Ruby L. (Joudrey) Faulkenham, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Billerica, MA with her children by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald G. Faulkenham who passed away in 2013. She was born in Nova Scotia on February 11, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Clyde and Inez (Ernst) Joudrey. Ruby was a homemaker, raising her family in Chelmsford. She enjoyed visits to her beloved Nova Scotia. She loved feeding her birds, especially hummingbirds. Ruby is survived by her children; Rick Faulkenham of Lowell, David Faulkenham and his wife Cheryl of Chelmsford and Debbie Silver of Nova Scotia, her sister, Diane MacLean and her husband Cameron of Nova Scotia, her grandchildren; Jake Faulkenham, Amanda Faulkenham and Brittany Silver, her great grandchildren; Maddax and Mari-Lynn, her sister in law, Sharon Varner and her husband Roscoe of Nova Scotia. Ruby also leaves many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She is predeceased by her daughter Sheila Faulkenham who passed away in 1975 at the age of 16 from Lupus, her son-in-law, Alton Silver and her brothers, Beverly Joudrey and Walter Joudrey who passed away as an infant.

Visiting Hours-

Will be held on Sunday, October 4, from 2:00 – 5:00 at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Interment will be held in Nova Scotia. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. Memorial donations may be made in Ruby's name to a charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
