McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Russell D. "Rusty" Tetreault Jr.

Russell D. " Rusty" Tetreault Jr.
of Pepperell

Russell D. " Rusty" Tetreault Jr. of Pepperell died unexpectedly February 21, 2019 at his home. He was born in Portsmouth, NH. March 11, 1967.

An avid BMX fan and heavy metal bands especially the group KISS. He is survived by his wife Michelle E. (Lique) Tetreault, his Mother Joanne (Skelton) Lynch and her husband John and his father Russell D. Tetreault and his wife Sharon all of Pepperell, his loving children David J. Lique of Pepperell, Kayla A. Tetreault of Gardner, Alyssa M. Tetreault of Fitchburg and Anthony P. Tetreault of Pepperell and sister Amy Rose Tetreault of New Market, NH as well as his grandchildren Leah Cooke, Drizzt Lique, Mia Gabarino and the late Ava Proulx .

TETREAULT - A Visitation will take place Friday March 1, 4-7 PM at the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (RTE.113) Pepperell. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
