Engineer/ Avid Golfer
N.CHELMSFORD/NAPLES, FL - Mr. Russell Forbes, 82, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday June 6, 2020 at his home.
Russell was born on April 20, 1938 in Boston, Massachusetts a son of the late Frederick R. and Beulah (Farman) Forbes. Loving husband to the late Effie (Orestis) Forbes whom he lost on December 2, 2018 after thirty-seven years of marriage.
Russell was a graduate of Stoneham High School, he later went on to attend Bridgedon Academy in Maine where he was the captain of the basketball team.
He received an Industrial Engineering degree from Wentworth Institute where he also captained the basketball team. Russell served his country in the Army Reserves and played football for the Second Army team.
Russell had a long distinguished engineering career starting out with NiCad Battery in East Hampton where they engineered the battery for military applications. He went on to work at Lab for Electronics in Boston where they worked on the Doppler weather navigation systems for planes and other military uses. He worked at G.T.E. Sylvania in Needham where he worked on the Minuteman Missile system consoles as program manager for the Engineering Dept.
He began his consulting career as an engineer with Crestwood Engineering in 1968, while working for Itek in Burlington, Ma.where they worked on the Lunar Lander and also on a large space telescope. Russell's career came to an end at First Electronics where they worked on Military harness and cable systems, retiring in 1989.
Russell and his late wife Effie made there home in Massachusetts but spent many years in Naples, Florida. He was an avid golfer being a member of Long Meadow Country Club in Tewksbury and Naples Heritage Golf and Country Club in Florida.
He is survived by sons, Gary Forbes and his wife Jacqueline, Ronald Forbes, and Dana Forbes and his wife Colleen; his stepdaughter, Cheryl Brunelas and her two daughters, Sara Hebert and her husband Anthony and Gina Brunelas; his brother, James Forbes and his wife Carol, two sisters, Betty Carpenter and Nancy Jamgochian and her husband Gerald; also his grandchildren, Allie Forbes, Ryan Forbes, Devin Forbes, and Fallon and Megan Forbes; a great grandson, Nikolino Hebert.
He was pre-deceased by his brother in law, Kenneth Carpenter.
Due to the health crisis and government restrictions, his services were held privately on Friday June 12, 2020 with a burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Longmeadow Golf Club Scholarship Fund, 165 Havilah St. Lowell,MA. 01852. Funeral arrangements of the direction of LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences and a memorial video, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.