...pipefitters Local 237; age 77
SALEM, NH
Russell died peacefully on Saturday, February 22, at Pennacook Place in Haverhill. He was the beloved husband for 29 years of Judith Anne (Taylor) Fuller of Salem, NH, son of the late Arthur and Marion (Bosford) Fuller; father of Tracy Bragdon; grandfather of Nicole Guarino and Julie Guarino; great grandfather of Davonte and Mariah, all of Palm Bay, FL.
Arrangements
Relatives friends will be received Wednesday morning, Feb. 26, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home, with burial in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Dr., Salem, NH 03079 see: www.sarlnh.org For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2020