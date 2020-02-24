Lowell Sun Obituaries
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:30 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map

Russell G. Fuller

Russell G. Fuller
...pipefitters Local 237; age 77

SALEM, NH

Russell died peacefully on Saturday, February 22, at Pennacook Place in Haverhill. He was the beloved husband for 29 years of Judith Anne (Taylor) Fuller of Salem, NH, son of the late Arthur and Marion (Bosford) Fuller; father of Tracy Bragdon; grandfather of Nicole Guarino and Julie Guarino; great grandfather of Davonte and Mariah, all of Palm Bay, FL.

Relatives friends will be received Wednesday morning, Feb. 26, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home, with burial in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Dr., Salem, NH 03079 see: www.sarlnh.org For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2020
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2020
