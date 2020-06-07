longtime Lowell and Dracut resident
LOWELL
Russell J. Weed, 67, a longtime Lowell and Dracut resident, passed away on Tuesday, June 2 at a family residence in Lowell after a lengthy illness.
Born on September 24, 1952, in Lowell, he was a son of the late Ernest G. Weed and the late Theresa (Boisvert) Weed-Biron. He was raised and educated in the Lowell area, graduating from Lowell Trade School.
He worked for General Motors Assembly Plant in Framingham for roughly 5 years before establishing himself as an auto mechanic. Owning many auto shops over his career Russ worked as an auto mechanic for his entire life in the New England area. One of his most recent was New England Performance in Dracut, Ma. Russell's favorite places to be was at New England Dragway in Epping, NH, racing was his passion and hobby early in life. Then traveling to watch Drag Racing on the east coast and west coast. Old Orchard Beach Maine being a summertime event every year enjoying spending time with family and friends at his families campsite at PineHurst campground. Russ enjoyed spending time with his Nieces And Nephews at the arcades playing games and being the big kid he was. He also enjoyed bingo at Foxwoods with his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. Then his travels across the country with friends and family, especially his many year pilgrimages to SEMA in Las Vegas starting in the early 80s. Russ also inspiring his Nephew Ronald to continue this great tradition by attending their first SEMA Show together in 1997.
Mr. Weed is survived by his brothers and sisters, Linda and Ronald Roy of Lowell, Brian Weed of Dracut, Ronald Weed of California, Donna and James Dean of Hampstead, NH, and Joyce and William Caldwell of Dracut; his nieces and nephews, Ronald Weed-Roy and his wife ,Carrie of Westford, Crystal Meneses, Jennifer Raboin, Joshua Guimond, and William and Nick Caldwell; his great nieces and great nephews, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and longtime friends, including, Donald St. Pierre, Henry Daneault, and Jose Perez all of Lowell, Carol Carter of California, Dave Tavaras of Hudson, NH and Mike Marion of Dracut
He was also the grand uncle of the late Joseph Raboin.
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HIS FUNERAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND ST., LOWELL 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY YOUR CONDOLENCES AT ANY TIME.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.