Russell James Vitallo
of Lowell; 74
Russell James Vitallo, 74, of Lowell, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 surrounded by his
beloved family.
Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Russell and Dorothy Vitallo of Schenectady, NY where he graduated from Linton High School with the class of 1964. "Rusty", as he was known to friends and family, excelled in both the basketball and baseball programs while at Linton.
Rusty went on to teach in the Lowell Public School system for over 30 years where he became an immensely popular mentor and a favorite of students who referred to him affectionately as "Mr. V". He enjoyed teaching and coaching his students, outdoor activities, the New York Yankees, and being the best father to his two children, Beth and Russell Jr.
He was especially devoted to all types of fresh and salt water fishing as well as having his own local tv fishing show. He loved taking friends and family on his boat where he inspired many to love the pastime as well.
Survivors include a son Russell Vitallo Jr., wife Lara Thompson and their son Russell Torin of Washington, DC. Also, a daughter Beth Allan, her husband Michael and their daughters, Autumn and Ava of Tampa, FL.
He is also survived by a sister Kathleen (Peter) Harper, and brothers Mark, Matthew (Marise), and Hank Vitallo.
He will be buried at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Albany, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to PanCAN at pancan.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at Russ's obituary page on legacy.com.
For any questions or comments please contact his son, Russell Vitallo Jr. at [email protected] or 978-866-8094.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 16, 2020