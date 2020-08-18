of Lowell, MA
Russell Paul Bovill, Sr., 51, of Lowell, MA died August 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was married to Cheryl A. (Stafford) Bovill with whom he has spent the last 25 years with and would have celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on August 16, 2020. Born in Lowell, he was the son of Thomas Bovill and Barbara Lowe of Chelmsford. He graduated from Nashoba Tech High School with the class of 1986.
He co-owned TRB General Contracting of Pepperell, MA with his brother.
He was a member/communicant of St. Mary's of Chelmsford, MA.
Russ took so much pleasure in spending his time with his wife, kids, grandchildren, family and friends. He was a kind, humble, gentle, loving, selfless man who never complained in life, sickness or in health. Everyone truly adored him!! The Bovill Family home on Sunset Lake was one of his fondest places to be with his parents, wife and son Russell. He took so much pride in teaching little Russell how to fish, use tools, build and fix things. Some of his most favorite memories were being at Foxwoods, Las Vegas, Bailey's Camp with his brother Tom and wife Debbie, Thursday nights playing cards at Scott's with the guys, being by the pool at Lorraine's, all his fun memories with Cindy and Jay, throwing Pat's parties and their annual beach house at Salisbury with Cheryl, Sonya and everyone else. He was an avid sports fan and took pride in watching the New England Patriots. Grampy cherished his visits to Florida to see Amanda and his grandchildren. He had so much joy during his weekly visits over the summer with his sweet pea Jaylee. He was a member of Chelmsford Elks where he enjoyed playing bingo with Tim and his friends. Russ will forever be missed by so many and leaves behind a legacy that is respected by all. He never stopped fighting and did not want to leave us behind.
Besides his wife he is survived by his son, Russell and his wife Katherine Bovill of Merrimack, NH, daughters, Sonya Emond and her companion Daniel Willette of Hudson, NH, Amanda and Richard Cuebas of Oviedo, FL, parent in law John Laforme of Nashua and Lorraine Michaud of Lowell, brother, Thomas and his wife Deborah Bovill of Pepperell, MA, 9 grandchildren, a niece Amanda MacDonald and her husband Jason MacDonald, nephews Thomas Bovill III and his wife Hannah Bovill, Michael Parisi, nieces Kathryn Perez and her husband Nelson Perez, Ashley Laforme and her companion Jose Luna.
Bovill - FUNERAL NOTICE (2 DAYS)
Bovill, Russell Paul of Lowell, MA died August 15, 2020. Visiting hours Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. Funeral Thursday at 12 noon from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 1pm at St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Russell Paul Bovill, Sr.