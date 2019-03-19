Russell Robert MacPherson

November 21, 1947 - March 11, 2019



DENNIS, MA - With great sadness, the family of Russell "Russ" MacPherson announce his unexpected passing. Russell, 71 of Dennis, MA (previously Tewksbury, MA) passed away on March 11, 2019 at the Cape Cod Hospital with his family by his side, after complications from an industrial accident.



Born in Lowell on November 21, 1947, son of the late Robert R. MacPherson and Ruth G. (Pelton) MacPherson.



Russell was a proud and loving father who enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his family. He was a sentimental man that enjoyed re-telling old stories and taking trips down memory lane any chance he could. He was always up for a trivia question or playing some Keno and he could make you laugh with his huge sense of humor and his even bigger boisterous laugh that was contagious.



Russell loved being a Plumber and working with his hands. He dedicated his life to his Trade. He started his first business as "MacPherson Plumbing and Heating" and from there began "Standard Plumbing and Heating" and "Lin-Mac Plumbing and Heating". He also spent years as the Alternate Plumbing & Gas Inspector for the Town of Tewksbury.



Russell is survived by his wife Donna (Stearns) Jason, daughter Lindsey E. (MacPherson) Kasprzyk and her husband Matthew E. Kasprzyk of Aurora, CO; along with the children of his wife Rich Dulgarian, Scott Jason and Kerri Jason; his sister Heather (MacPherson) Hills of Atkinson, N.H., and his loving niece and nephew. Russell also leaves behind his loyal feline companions Desi and Lucy.



To honor Russell's wishes, his ashes will be laid to rest at Corporation Beach in Dennis, MA. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary